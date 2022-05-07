Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

LGND has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.17.

LGND stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. 173,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

