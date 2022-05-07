Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Lowered to $160.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.