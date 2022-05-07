Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

LGND traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 173,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,972. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

