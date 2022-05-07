Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,610,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,534. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $67,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $127,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $3,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

