Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €322.25 ($339.21).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($370.53) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($344.21) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($363.16) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) target price on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($340.00) price target on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th.

ETR LIN opened at €289.50 ($304.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €283.60. Linde has a 1-year low of €236.75 ($249.21) and a 1-year high of €309.35 ($325.63).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

