Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

LEV stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $2,965,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $2,586,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

