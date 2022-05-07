Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

