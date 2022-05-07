Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $7,537,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $8,324,940.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $8,303,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $8,826,480.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $8,299,980.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total transaction of $8,774,220.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

