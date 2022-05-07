Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $7,537,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $8,324,940.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $8,303,880.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $8,826,480.00.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $8,299,980.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total transaction of $8,774,220.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $9,041,760.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00.
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
