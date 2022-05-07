Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will report $101.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.97 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $141.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $432.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.07 million to $443.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $497.18 million, with estimates ranging from $486.10 million to $513.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,995,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

