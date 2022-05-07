LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to post $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $13.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $14.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,256,000 after buying an additional 2,370,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

