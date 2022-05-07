LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

