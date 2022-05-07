Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$116.00 at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.