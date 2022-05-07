Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) versus S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Financial Analysis

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Local Bounti alerts:

67.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Local Bounti and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -60.77% -23.06% S&W Seed -23.68% -34.58% -15.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Local Bounti and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 81.41%. S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 268.71%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and S&W Seed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 679.57 -$56.09 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.64 -$19.17 million ($0.52) -2.67

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About S&W Seed (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.