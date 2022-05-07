Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 102,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

