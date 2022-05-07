LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.00.

LNSPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

LNSPF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

