Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LBPH traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 1,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.

LBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

