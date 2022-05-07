Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Accumulate”

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.80.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.29. 3,910,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,540. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.50.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

