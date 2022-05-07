Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 18,468,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,209,463. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.