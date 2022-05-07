Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Lumentum updated its Q4 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

LITE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

