Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. 1,690,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 99,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 201.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 147.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

