Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

TSE LUG traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.9350859 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$899,104.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,361,862.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

