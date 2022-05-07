Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. 54,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

