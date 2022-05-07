LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 111.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $0.64-$0.68 EPS.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,574,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

