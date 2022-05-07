Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $203.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

