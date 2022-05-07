Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.56.

MMP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

