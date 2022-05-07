Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35 EPS.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 361,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

