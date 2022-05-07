Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MAGTF stock remained flat at $$18.39 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. Magnet Forensics has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

