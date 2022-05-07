Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAGTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Magnet Forensics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTC:MAGTF remained flat at $$18.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12. Magnet Forensics has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

