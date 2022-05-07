Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

NYSE MAIN opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

