Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 398,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

