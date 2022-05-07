MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $23.09. 428,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,322. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

