MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.
MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $23.09. 428,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,322. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
