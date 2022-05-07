Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given New GBX 305 Price Target at UBS Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 305 ($3.81) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.46) to GBX 301 ($3.76) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

