Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

MNDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

