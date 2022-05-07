MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

MNKD stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $744.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 97.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 8.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of MannKind by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.