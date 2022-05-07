ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.35. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

