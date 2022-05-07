ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ManTech International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.42-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 390,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MANT shares. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

