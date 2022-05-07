ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of ManTech International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,867. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.