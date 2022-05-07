Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

