Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. 201,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.92. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $58.33.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

