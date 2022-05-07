Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCS. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marcus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Marcus alerts:

NYSE MCS traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $14.59. 287,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.