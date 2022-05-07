MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $140,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock traded down $10.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.04. 354,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.39. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $256.26 and a 12 month high of $498.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.