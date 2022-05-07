Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott International had a return on equity of 137.15% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

