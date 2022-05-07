Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

NYSE:VAC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.72. The stock had a trading volume of 346,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $133.49 and a one year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

