Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $396.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Martin Marietta’s first-quarter 2022 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues (products and services) beat the same. Although revenues increased on a year-over-year basis backed by improved pricing across businesses as well as higher demand, earnings declined due to ongoing higher cost inflation. Aggregates product gross margin declined 640 basis points (bps) due to higher costs of diesel, repairs, internal freight and depreciation costs. However, MLM benefitted from enterprise-wide pricing gains, organic aggregates and cement shipment growth, and contributions from 2021 acquisitions. With higher pricing, increased infrastructure funding, strong housing activity along with recovering private non-residential markets, the company is poised to gain in 2022 and beyond. Key buyouts further enhanced its pipeline of growth opportunities.<“

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $346.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

