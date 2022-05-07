Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 45,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

