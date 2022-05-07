Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

MRE stock traded up C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.71. 1,033,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,799. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.00 million and a PE ratio of 19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.99. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

