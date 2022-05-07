Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

Shares of MRE traded up C$1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.71. 1,033,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,799. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.99.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

