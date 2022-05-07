Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE stock traded up C$1.11 on Friday, reaching C$8.71. 1,033,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$700.00 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$541,873.80.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.