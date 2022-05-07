MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.22-4.47 EPS.
MTZ stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MasTec by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
