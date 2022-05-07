Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MHH opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.